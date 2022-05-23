STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

150 families without connections live in darkness as plea for power falls on deaf ears

J Mosai spent his entire life savings and also borrowed money to build a house near Urapakkam.

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Children studying in candlelight in a house in Karanai Puducherry near Urapakkam where 150 families are yet to get power connections | Ashwin Prasath

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  J Mosai spent his entire life savings and also borrowed money to build a house near Urapakkam. Though construction was completed two years ago, he still lives in a rented house, paying Rs 5,000 while his total monthly earning is only about Rs 7,000. The reason? No electricity connection.
He is not alone. For the past six years, residents of 150 households in Gokulam Colony at Karanai Puducherry (near Urapakkam) have left no stone unturned to secure electricity.

“These houses were built on Tharisu Nilam (barren land). Spread across 84 acres, the land was allotted to 42 people, in 1942. Everything was good until 2016, after which the officials suddenly stopped giving electricity connections saying the houses are built on poramboke land, which is not the case. Officials have been demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh a connection. Only those with existing metres can apply,” said K Karthik, an advocate showing the bond documents and tax receipts the residents have been paying.

The residents claim a few ‘partymen’ have been prejudiced towards them and hence are preventing them from getting the connections. “The panchayat officials have been promising us electricity for the past two years. This was in fact, an election promise,” said Nityanandam, a resident.

In an interim solution, the residents have started sharing connections. There are 450 houses in the area of which 150 do not have power. “A houseowner with an electric connection lends it to a neighbour who does not. But the issue is, those who borrow the connection have to pay the entire electricity bill. For example, I pay Rs 4,500 as rent for a single bedroom house. But my EB bill is never less than Rs 3,000. This is because the owner has an air conditioner,” said G Perumal, a construction worker in the area, showing two electricity wires connecting the houses, from a single connection.

This is how all the residents in the 150 households borrow connections to survive. Some had abandoned their houses after years of requests fell on deaf ears. When TNIE contacted a senior Tangedco official in the area, he initially claimed it was Poramboke land. Upon showing the documents, he changed his stance and said they were in talks with the higher-ups and may provide connections soon. He denied allegations of bribery.

“We haven’t accepted any bribe. The higher officials from the head office said they will consider providing the connections by next month. We have received numerous appeals from the residents and forwarded it to officials concerned,” he said. When contacted, a revenue official said, “Initially, the area came under survey number 387, which is currently forest land. After inspection, it was reclassified into 387/2 and is Tharisu Nilam (barren or wasteland). They are eligible for both patta and electricity.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electricity connection
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp