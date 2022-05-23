A return on the ramp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a two-year hiatus, The Madras Couture Fashion Week is returning to showcase brand new collections at the Hilton. For the same, organiser Satish Jupiter is on the lookout for fashion designers who are seeking a platform to showcase their work.

“We are expecting four designers on the first day and four on the next. We are also giving a couple of slots to the final year students of any fashion design school and looking for two brands — jewellery, clothing etc. — to tie up with,” shares Satish. There is no particular theme for the show, everything between wedding, couture, lehengas, and suits, is welcome, he adds. Furthermore, looking to grow the designer base beyond the city, Satish welcomes people from Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other cities to apply for the show.

This is the seventh season of the fashion showcase. For six years prior to the pandemic, it was an annual event held in Chennai. “We started as a platform for aspiring designers and students because they often do not get one to show their work. But as the years have progressed, we have moved to other fashion designers as well and started giving them 2-3 slots. So, now, it is open for everyone.

There is still a slot for new designers but the ratio has changed,” he explains. This year, there will also be the addition of stalls for the designers so that customers can get a good look at the outfits onstage, as well as off. Onstage, the attires will be displayed by top models from Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

At the end of the day, Satish hopes for people to be introduced to new designers and take back with them fresh thoughts, ideas and designs. “I’m sure that it is going to be a show that people look forward to, after these two years. We have, for six years, chosen to do this show in July. That is because it does not clash with the wedding season and precedes the second season that starts from August, when there is a lot of shopping,” he explains.

With their newly acquired trademark, The Madras Couture Fashion Week is sure ready to return with a bang.