Helmet for pillion riders: Crackdown begins today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city traffic police will be strictly implementing the helmet rule on motorcycle riders and the pillion riders from Monday. A special drive will be conducted from Monday to create awareness on the importance on wearing helmets. As part of the drive, fines will be collected on the spot and cases will be booked under the Motor Vehicle Act, if the riders are found violating rules.

A senior city traffic police official told TNIE, “The drive is to make people understand that rules are there to help people and not just to collect fines.” He said that Rs 100 will be collected as fine from a rider without a helmet and `100 if the pillion rider is not wearing a helmet.

The officer said, “Till Sunday we just advised people to wear helmets, but from Monday onwards we will implement the rule strictly. Fines will be collected and cases will be booked.” As press release from the city traffic police said, between January 1 and May 15, 98 bike riders lost their lives and 841 sustained injuries in Chennai.

A 53-year-old resident of Alandur said, “This is a welcome move by the traffic police. People (Solo riders and pillion riders) who do not wear helmets should be fined heavily. Rules should be taken seriously.” She said that wearing helmets not only protects one’s head, it also saves lives. It may feel suffocating at times but it has its value.