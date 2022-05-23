Valasaravakkam murder: Body of man exhumed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of 80-year-old T Kumaresan, who was allegedly killed by his son Gunasekeran (50) in Valasaravakkam, was exhumed at Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district on Sunday. Gunasekeran put his father’s body in a plastic barrel and buried it on Wednesday, police said.

Kumaresan’s body has four blunt injuries, and an autopsy is needed to ascertain the cause of death, they added. The police initially suspected Gunasekaran chopped the body and put the pieces in the barrel, but when the barrel was opened, the whole body was found. It will be brought to Chennai after the autopsy.

The barrel was dug out in the presence of district revenue officials, medical experts, and the Valasaravakkam police. The murder came to light on Thursday after the victim’s daughter lodged a missing complaint wit the Valasaravakkam police. Gunasekaran is at large.