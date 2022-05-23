STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Valasaravakkam murder: Body of man exhumed

The body of 80-year-old T Kumaresan, who was allegedly killed by his son Gunasekeran (50) in Valasaravakkam, was exhumed at Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district on Sunday.

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

The barrel in which Kumaresan’s body had been placed by his son | Express

The barrel in which Kumaresan’s body had been placed by his son | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The body of 80-year-old T Kumaresan, who was allegedly killed by his son Gunasekeran (50) in Valasaravakkam, was exhumed at Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district on Sunday. Gunasekeran put his father’s body in a plastic barrel and buried it on Wednesday, police said.

Kumaresan’s body has four blunt injuries, and an autopsy is needed to ascertain the cause of death, they added. The police initially suspected Gunasekaran chopped the body and put the pieces in the barrel, but when the barrel was opened, the whole body was found. It will be brought to Chennai after the autopsy. 

The barrel was dug out in the presence of district revenue officials, medical experts, and the Valasaravakkam police. The murder came to light on Thursday after the victim’s daughter lodged a missing complaint wit the Valasaravakkam police. Gunasekaran is at large.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valasaravakkam murder
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp