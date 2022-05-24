STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai logs hottest day at 40 degrees Celsius

After a brief relief from scorching heat over the past week due to intermittent rains, the city recorded the hottest day of the year on Monday.

Published: 24th May 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Summer, heatwave, water

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a brief relief from scorching heat over the past week due to intermittent rains, the city recorded the hottest day of the year on Monday. The weather stations at Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius and 40.1 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday. Weathermen said this trend is likely to continue and temperatures will hover around 40 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

According to officials at the regional metrological centre, the average temperature for the day was recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius for the city while it was 1.1 degree Celsius more in Nungambakkam. It could be due  to reduced sea breeze caused by westerlies, said the officials. 

Many places in the western suburbs like Porur and Ambattur registered 37-38 degrees even at 5.30 pm. The temperature is likely to remain high till the first week of June, said weather blogger Pradeep John.

The westerlies are strong and heat is pushed towards the coastal regions. The opposing wind along with off-shore winds will also make it hard for the sea breeze to come to the land. This increases the possibility of the city recording higher temperatures till the first week of June, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp