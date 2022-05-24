STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth rapes woman at knife-point

A 20-year-old high school dropout was arrested for allegedly raping a 43-year-old woman, who works with the Public Works Department as a sweeper, at knife-point.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old high school dropout was arrested for allegedly raping a 43-year-old woman, who works with the Public Works Department as a sweeper, at knife-point. The accused then recorded obscene videos of the woman and threatened to release them online if she complained to the police.

According to the police, the accused was identified as S Vishal. On Friday, he allegedly followed the victim Vimala (name changed) when she was returning home from work. Vimala’s husband had not returned when she reached home, said the police.

Vishal entered the house forcefully and locked it from the inside. He then allegedly raped the woman at knife-point and also shot videos of her. Based on her complaint, a case was booked and Vishal was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. His mobile phone was also seized.

