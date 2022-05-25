STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clean-up drive launched in Anamalai Tiger Reserve to remove plastic waste

The forest department on Tuesday launched a clean-up drive to remove plastic waste littered inside the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The forest department on Tuesday launched a clean-up drive to remove plastic waste littered inside the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). Tourist vehicles were also thoroughly checked at the Aliyar check post. 

MG Ganesan, deputy director of ATR, said about 9 kg of plastic was collected and the drive would continue. “We are planning to evolve a sustainable model where people slowly move away from the plastics at the entry point itself.

To start with, 1,000 paper covers of different sizes will be kept at the Aliyar check post every day and sold to tourists by local communities. Despite challenges, tourists are being persuaded to discard the plastic at the check post and use paper covers.”

Eateries along the Ghat Road between Aliyar check post and Malakaparai continue to be a challenge with them selling plastic bottles and other items. There are also four TASMAC outlets en route, which are yet to work out a buy-back scheme.

