STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Firm swindles investors of  Rs 3 crore, two held

That is, the company collected deposit from one and gave that person the deposit of another after a while as the return. 

Published: 25th May 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) here on Tuesday booked a private gold-trading company and those associated with it for allegedly swindling over Rs 3 crore out of its customers by promising them to double their investment. Two people have been arrested.

During searches on the firm’s 28 properties, EOW recovered several documents, cash and valuables. According to EOW, the company received deposits from public in the form of cash and promised them returns with exorbitant interest rates. That is, the company collected deposit from one and gave that person the deposit of another after a while as the return. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp