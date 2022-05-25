Firm swindles investors of  Rs 3 crore, two held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) here on Tuesday booked a private gold-trading company and those associated with it for allegedly swindling over Rs 3 crore out of its customers by promising them to double their investment. Two people have been arrested.

During searches on the firm’s 28 properties, EOW recovered several documents, cash and valuables. According to EOW, the company received deposits from public in the form of cash and promised them returns with exorbitant interest rates. That is, the company collected deposit from one and gave that person the deposit of another after a while as the return.