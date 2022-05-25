STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman found sitting next to husband’s body for three days

A woman allegedly sat next to body of her dead husband for three days.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman allegedly sat next to body of her dead husband for three days. The police said she is mentally unstable. The deceased was identified as Ashok Babu (53). The police said they received information from the couple’s daughter, who said she could not contact her father for the past three days.

The girl lives with her husband in Mumbai. On Monday, she came to visit her parents. When she found the door was locked from the inside and she couldn’t reach her parents over the phone, the girl informed the police. They broke open the door. 

Inside the house, they found that the girl’s mother was sitting next to body of her husband. The police recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The woman was sent to the Institute of Mental Health at Kilpauk.

