Woman found sitting next to husband’s body for three days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman allegedly sat next to body of her dead husband for three days. The police said she is mentally unstable. The deceased was identified as Ashok Babu (53). The police said they received information from the couple’s daughter, who said she could not contact her father for the past three days.

The girl lives with her husband in Mumbai. On Monday, she came to visit her parents. When she found the door was locked from the inside and she couldn’t reach her parents over the phone, the girl informed the police. They broke open the door.

Inside the house, they found that the girl’s mother was sitting next to body of her husband. The police recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The woman was sent to the Institute of Mental Health at Kilpauk.

Lift accident case: One more youngster dies

Chennai: More than 10 days after a Class 11 boy, who was working part-time in a catering firm died in a lift accident at a marriage hall in Tiruvallur district, another youth who was injured in the incident succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. Though Gummidipoondi Sipcot police registered a case a culpable homicide not amounting to murder case against four people including Jayapriya, daughter of former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar, they are yet to arrest her. Police had earlier arrested D Thirunavukarasu (32), manager, S Kakkan (23), lift in-charge and B Venkatesan (40), supervisor. ENS