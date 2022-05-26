STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,740 held for smuggling PDS rice for over three years

The Civil Supplies CID has booked 1,995 cases of PDS rice smuggling in areas bordering Andhra Pradesh over the past three years.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:59 AM

PDS Rice

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Civil Supplies CID has booked 1,995 cases of PDS rice smuggling in areas bordering Andhra Pradesh over the past three years. A total of 1,740 people have been arrested in connection with the cases. From May 2021 to April 2022, the Civil Supplies CID booked 937 cases and arrested 836 people. They seized 1,2540.87 quintals of rice worth `70,85,591.55 and 211 vehicles.

Meanwhile, 23 people were booked under the Prevention of Black marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act and taken under preventive detention. From May 2020 to April 2021, 544 cases were registered and 538 arrests were made in this reagard.

They seized 5,809.38 quintals of rice and 138 vehicles. A total of 11 people were taken under preventive detention. From May 2019 to April 2020, 514 cases were booked and 366 people were arrested. They seized 2,930.08 quintals of rice and 112 vehicles. A total of 11 people were taken under preventive detention.

