Chennai: PM Modi inaugurates projects, CM Stalin underlines Dravidian governance model 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Profusely eulogising Tamil language and culture as he did many times before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, during his first government function in Tamil Nadu after the DMK government assumed office where Chief Minister MK Stalin shared a dais, promised that the Centre is fully committed to further popularising Tamil language and culture. He also underscored his government's commitment to helping the Tamils in Sri Lanka.



Using the opportunity, the Chief Minister spoke about the Dravidian Model governance and put forth vital demands for Tamil Nadu. Giving details of how Tamil Nadu contributes to the development of India in a crucial way, he urged the Centre to increase its contribution to the schemes and funds allocation. Without fail, he sought early assent for the NEET exemption Bill.



"Tamil Nadu is one of the most advanced states of our Indian Union. It will continue to serve as the engine for leading and moving the country's economy forward. Therefore, I want you to extend your fullest co-operation and support Tamil Nadu. I request you to allot more projects and more funds to our state in the true spirit of cooperative federalism," the Chief Minister said. However, the Prime Minister, in his speech, did not respond to the Chief Minister's demands.



Inaugurating the completed works and laying the foundation for new infrastructure works worth over Rs. 31,530 for the departments of railways, national highways, petroleum pipelines and housing projects, at the function here, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness to be back in Tamil Nadu.



Greeting the audience with Vanakkam in Tamil, the Prime Minister made his speech in English. "It is always wonderful to be back in Tamil Nadu! This land is special. The people, culture and language of this state are outstanding," he said quoting a verse from poet Subramania Bharathi.



Stating that in every field, someone or the other from Tamil Nadu is always excelling, Modi recalled how the youngster from Tamil Nadu had won six out 16 medals in the Indian Deaflympics tournament. "This is among the best contributions to the team," he said and said, "The Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global. From Chennai to Canada, From Madurai to Malaysia, From Namakkal to New York, From Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Pongal and Puthandu are marked with great fervour."



In January this year, the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated in Chennai. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government. He added that the 'Subramania Bharati Chair' on Tamil Studies at Banaras Hindu University was recently announced. Modi said that since BHU is located in his constituency, the joy was extra special.



Giving a detailed account of how the infrastructure projects that were inaugurated by him and the projects for which the foundation has been laid would be beneficial to the people, the Prime Minister said, "When I talk about infrastructure, I refer to both social and physical infrastructure. History has taught us that those nations which gave topmost importance to infrastructure made the transition from developing to developed countries. The Government of India is fully focussed on building infrastructure that is top quality and sustainable."



The Prime Minister said the National Education Policy gives special importance to promoting Indian languages. "Due to a National Education Policy, technical and medical courses can be done in local languages. Youngsters from Tamil Nadu will benefit from this," he said. This remark of the Prime Minister assumes significance as there have been complaints in the State that Tamil Nadu was not given its due importance when compared to Hindi.



Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a rousing reception from INS Adyar when he passed through Swami Sivananda Salai, Pallavan Salai and the road that leads to Nehru Indoor Stadium by the BJP cadre. At INS Adyar, the Chief Minister received the Prime Minister and presented an English translation of the earliest Tamil epic Cilappathikaram.