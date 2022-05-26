STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Few takers for Covid booster dose in Chennai

With fewer cases reported, less than 15% over age of 60 have taken the dose

Published: 26th May 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers in a Public Health Centre at Mugalivakkam waiting to adminster the booster dose | Martin Louis

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid-19 easing, a majority of the residents seem reluctant to take the booster dose, said officials from the Chennai Corporation. According to corporation records from last week, a total of 1.6 lakh residents, including healthcare workers, frontline staff and those above the age of 60, have taken the booster dose so far.

The number of persons above the age of 60 is est imated to be around 10 lakh in the city, and out them, less than 15% have taken the precautionary dose in the corporation. Considering that the city’s overall eligible population (above the age of 12) is 59.8 lakh, only around 2.67% of the eligible population have taken the doses. “If cases rise, there will be a huge rush for the doses.

What we suggest is people over 60 and with comorbidities take the booster dose now,” said a corporation health official. “We have a list of those due for their booster dose and we are contacting them, but not many have come forward,” the official said.

As per the government protocol, the corporation has not been vaccinating those under the age of 60 with precautionary doses in PHCs “We ask anyone under the age of 60 to get vaccinated in private hospitals as per protocol and only those above 60 are vaccinated by the corporation.

This will also help us reduce vaccine wastage since not many people are coming forward these days,” said a corporation zonal health officer. Those above the age of 18 and have completed nine months since administration of the second dose, are eligible for the booster dose.

Out of the city’s total eligible population of 59.86 lakh, 97.08% have received their first doses and 81.7% have received second doses. Of this, 84.79% of 18 years and above have received both doses, 66.04% in the 15- 17 age group have received both doses and 16.7% in the 12-14 age group have received both doses.

