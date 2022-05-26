STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Write from the heart

Ready for the release of her new book, Preeti Shenoy shares why she chose to pen a story on the journey of self-acceptance

Published: 26th May 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Ishrath Mubeen
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The passage of time changes many things  but mostly it changes our perspective.” In A Place Called Home (published by HarperCollins, Rs 250), author Preeti Shenoy explores the idea of family and finding oneself.

The book, which will be out on June 6, is set against the backdrop of coffee estates in Sakleshpur, Karnataka, and revolves around Alka, a strong but flawed protagonist. “Alka grows up in a cramped staff room in Delhi and gets married to Subbu, a coffee grower. The contrast between her small room and the massive 400 acres of the coffee estate is one of the highlights of the story,” says Shenoy about the 324-page book.

Shenoy has authored many books like The Magic Mindset (2021), Why We Love The Way We Love (2015), A Hundred Little Flames (2017) and more. Further explaining the story of her latest book, Shenoy narrates the story of Alka, whose mother is a domestic help at the residence of Mrs Shetty, a socialite. Alka takes up a completely new avatar when Mrs Shetty decides to send her to the same school as her daughter. She works very hard but somehow is always an outsider in her own life. 

Describing the ups and downs of the story, Shenoy explains that each character is complex and has layers to their role. The story has thrill, trials of romance, relationships, recollections, and revelations. Alka’s bittersweet journey forms an important part of the book — from spending years of her life escaping reality to accepting  herself for who she really is.

For the background work for her upcoming book, Shenoy did extensive research and travelled to learn more about the subject. In Sakleshpur, she went around the coffee estates and learnt about the lives of coffee growers. “My book is also a social commentary on the class system in India and is narrated through the protagonist’s eyes,” she explains.

Shenoy hopes to convey the message of everyone’s uniqueness in their lives. Accepting yourself for who you are and not letting society dictate your personality is important to make your place in today’s world,” the author says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp