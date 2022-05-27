Illegal DJ party: Three held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three more persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the illegal DJ party case during which a 24-year-old reportedly collapsed and later died in a hospital. The party was held at a mall near Anna Nagar on Saturday night. Three persons were arrested on Sunday by the Anna Nagar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) and 844 bottles of unlicensed liquor were seized.

According to the Thirumangalam police, the suspects arrested on Wednesday were identified as S Ravindra Kumar alias Mark (26), event coordinator of a private event management company, C Vignesh (31) of the same event management company, and A Bavan (34), general manager of the bar at the mall.

They were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. The three suspects arrested on Sunday are Nivas Bograj (33) and G Bharath (41) and Edwin Devaputhiran (33). The bar was sealed on Sunday evening. A 24-year-old IT employee collapsed in the bar of the mall while attending the illegal DJ party late Saturday night. He died in a hospital on Sunday.