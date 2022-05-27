STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC quashes case against Carnatic singer Sudha Ragunathan

The company exploited the music contents for four months amounting to Rs 2.83 crore, out of which, Rs 2.70 was paid to the company while Rs 13 lakh was outstanding.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:45 AM

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed a case against carnatic singer Sudha Ragunathan and seven others in connection with a dispute over termination of an agreement on exploitation of a music label’s content through mobile service providers. Justice G Chandrasekaran on Thursday quashed the case filed by Gemini Audio and Gemini Entertainment Mobile India Services pending before the XVIII Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet. 

In her petition, the singer said the respondent company entered into an agreement in 2012 with the South India Music Companies Association (SIMCA), headed by her, for procuring music label’s content for exploiting through mobile service providers. As per the agreement, the company had to hand over `8.5 crore minimum guaranteed amount for 2012-13 within September 14, 2012. The agreement would come into force once the entire payment was made and realised but it would be automatically terminated if the payments are not made within the stipulated time.

The company exploited the music contents for four months amounting to Rs 2.83 crore, out of which, Rs 2.70 was paid to the company while Rs 13 lakh was outstanding. Moreover, the firm was liable to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore if it fails to fulfil the agreement. The company, therefore, violated the terms of the agreement, the singer contended in her petition. The company sought refund of the amount it had paid after exploiting the contents for four months but it couldn’t succeed. Subsequently, it filed a criminal case of cheating and criminal intimidation in 2014 and it was taken on the file of the magistrate court.

Petitioner’s claim 
The company sought refund of the amount it had paid after exploiting the contents of a music label for four months. When it couldn’t  succeed, it filed a case 2014

Comments

