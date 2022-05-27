STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man held 16 years after wife kills self over dowry 

A 50-year-old man was arrested near Thoothukudi on Wednesday after he absconded from Chennai four years ago. He was booked for abetting his wife’s suicide in 2006.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was arrested near Thoothukudi on Wednesday after he absconded from Chennai four years ago. He was booked for abetting his wife’s suicide in 2006.

Kodungaiyur police said the man, V Sundaralingam, was arrested after the police received a  tip-off that he was seen near Thoothukudi’s Thisayanvilai.

The police said Sundaralingam demanded dowry from his wife Sumathi and the couple used to quarrel often over this. In October 2006, Sundaralingam’s wife died by suicide allegedly due to the harassment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry harassment
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp