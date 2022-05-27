Man held 16 years after wife kills self over dowry 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was arrested near Thoothukudi on Wednesday after he absconded from Chennai four years ago. He was booked for abetting his wife’s suicide in 2006.

Kodungaiyur police said the man, V Sundaralingam, was arrested after the police received a tip-off that he was seen near Thoothukudi’s Thisayanvilai.

The police said Sundaralingam demanded dowry from his wife Sumathi and the couple used to quarrel often over this. In October 2006, Sundaralingam’s wife died by suicide allegedly due to the harassment.