Fight against Covid shouldn’t lose steam: J Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Friday instructed all district collectors and the commissioner of the Chennai corporation to not allow any dip in the fight against Covid-19. In his letter, Radhakrishnan said that apart from small institutional clusters, the State is also witnessing family clusters.

He said there is an increase in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, especially in Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Perungudi, and Kodambakkam. This hints that immunity levels are falling and people are becoming susceptible to variants.

Though the State has vaccinated 99.74% of its adult population with the first dose and 82.55% with the second, 43 lakh people (in all eligible age groups) are yet to take their first dose and 1.22 crore are yet to take their second dose. The State also has about 13 lakh individuals eligible for the free booster dose.

He also advised those with symptoms to avoid attending functions or going to offices and get tested. The elderly with comorbidities continue to be vulnerable to Covid. He also underlined the importance of wearing masks.