Grand launch of Vivo’s next series at Poorvika

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Colourful balloons, rhythmic beats of the drums, whistles from the crowd and flower decorations the launch of Vivo’s latest offering, Vivo X series including Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro was no less than a festive occasion for customers assembled at Poorvika Appliances, Kodambakkam, on Wednesday.

Roshni Haripriyan, model and actress; Yuvraj, CEO of Poorvika; and Gopalakrishnan, DGM of Vivo inaugurated the event and launched the phone that aims to change the dynamics of smartphones. “Cinematography re-defined” the tagline of the new series was reiterated by the crowd.

“Vivo has always been instrumental in bringing a change to the current scenario in technology. This time it is focussing on improving the camera quality, and the photographs and videos taken using Vivo X series are excellent,” said Yuvraj.

Vivo customers took this launch as an opportunity to share their experiences of being loyal customers. “The launch of Vivo X series is exciting. I had been waiting for this phone to arrive in India. I am very happy with what Vivo has done in the past years,” shared Ashok, a customer. Sharing her experience of using Vivo phones and her excitement to get her hands on the X series, Roshni Haripriyan said, “I was impressed by the phone when they showed me a demo and I was ready to buy one that instant.”

When asked on the most exciting part of the new phone, Vivek, a customer, replied, “Vivo is continuing its collaboration with ZEISS and launched new phones with a self-designed imaging chip. With different lens styles, we will be able to take truly professional-looking portraits effortlessly.

The bokeh effects which are available with DSLR cameras can be now availed in Vivo. Also, the new phone supports wireless charging. That is truly exciting.” Poorvika also organised a quiz competition for customers who came to attend the launch and the winners were given gifts from Poorvika.