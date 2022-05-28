STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temporary Chennai Metro Water staff not paid?

Temporary employees of the Chennai Metro Water Board, who returned to work post the 10-day protest alleged that the contractors have still not paid their April month salary.

By KV Navya
Express News Service

“The contractors let us get back to work after we sign a document saying we won’t return to the protest site. They threatened to withhold salaries. It has been two months since we received a penny,” said N Santhosh, who works at Chintadripet.

“While permanent staff get safety gear, we do not. Half of us have vision issues as we are exposed to harmful gases,” said K Balu, a driver. The board has 2,000 temporary workers, of which 1,800 took part in the stir. They said they may resume the stir if these issues are not addressed.

A Chennai Metro Water Board senior official said, “The staff can complain to the area engineers in case they don’t get salaries. Every month, we disburse the amount to contractors to distribute salaries. Regarding gear, we provide it.”

