TN revives Vandalur zoonotic institute, to appoint two scientists soon

CHENNAI: The Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) is being revived by the Tamil Nadu government with orders to be issued to fill two scientist posts at the institute soon. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, has directed the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and director of AIWC to take steps to fill the posts and send a report to the State government by June 1 so that a status report can be filed before the Madras High Court on June 10.

The State government had spent Rs 20 crore to build the institute in Vandalur specifically for conducting studies on zoonotic transmissions and genome sequencing of emerging strains. The institute was inaugurated in 2017 and till date it has not carried out any appreciable work with two scientists’ posts lying vacant. Recently, a HC bench questioned the State over its approach towards the institute. The AIWC can easily be augmented to carry out tests of animal samples.

AIWC director Sewa Singh told TNIE that the notification for filling Scientist ‘C’ grade posts will be issued immediately. “We have already filled the post of four junior assistants. We need to appoint two permanent scientists and temporary scientists on project basis. The construction of an international hostel is nearing completion. The last two years have been dull due to Covid-19. We will undertake work on research studies from this year.”

When AIWC was conceptualised, there were plans to set up seven centres, but so far only three centres -- Centre for Wildlife Forensic Sciences, Centre for Animal Care Sciences and Centre for Conservation Education - have been set up. “These three centres are critical. We have to first strengthen them. I am planning to send a proposal for setting up a fourth centre to the government shortly,” Singh said.

