Childbirth is responsibility of both father and mother: 

Actor Janaki Sabesh, natural birth pioneer Dr Gowri Motha and Fernandez foundation chairperson Dr Evita Fernandez were also present.

Published: 29th May 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 01:26 PM

Dr Kavitha Gautham, MD, Bloomlife Hospital Pvt Ltd, speaking on ‘Evolution of the Birthing Experience’. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

CHENNAI: With the aim of redefining the future of women’s health and wellness via an innovative, holistic and empathetic approach — taking into consideration women’s physical and mental health as a whole — Bloomlife Hospital organised a tete-a-tete with health experts.

Discussing the topic, ‘Evolution of the Birthing Experience’, Dr Kavitha Gautham, managing director, Bloomlife Hospitals said, “Earlier, women had to go through the delivery process alone as men were not allowed inside labour rooms. But now, when a woman is taken to labour room, we not only allow but encourage the baby’s father to be present with her. Childbirth is the responsibility of both. Times are changing.”

The speakers went on to discuss how most multi-speciality healthcare systems are built on the premise of “mass solution”, which is not personalised to each individual woman’s needs at specific stages of her life.
The speakers spoke about how they just do not address pregnancy and birth, but a broad spectrum of specialities including nutrition, physical fitness, menstrual and sexual health conditions, mental health issues and lifestyle diseases.Actor Janaki Sabesh, natural birth pioneer Dr Gowri Motha and Fernandez foundation chairperson Dr Evita Fernandez were also present.

