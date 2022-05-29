STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puzhal prison guard kills self

The deceased, M Kasiraman of Tirunelveli, joined the uniformed services in 2017 and was posted as a prison guard in the remand section of the Puzhal Central Prison.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old prison guard killed himself at his house in Puzhal on Friday night over differences with his wife, police said. The deceased, M Kasiraman of Tirunelveli, joined the uniformed services in 2017 and was posted as a prison guard in the remand section of the Puzhal Central Prison.

Three years ago, Kasiraman got married and the couple developed differences a few months ago, police said. “On Friday night, while Kasiraman was on leave, the couple had an argument and the man who locked himself in his room did not step out for several hours. His worried wife called the neighbours who broke open the door and found him dead,” said a senior police officer. The Puzhal police registered a case and sent the body to the Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

