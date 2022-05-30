Chennai-based sales head offers wedding toast with a quizy twist

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

Most of us anticipate a wedding toast to have a quick, fun speech followed by a few claps and glasses clinging to each other murmuring 'cheers'. But, Vijay Prabhakar went above and beyond for his friend's wedding. He took the microphone to announce a fun quiz designed specifically for Gireesh and Surya's wedding guests.

Vijay, the sales head of Nexus Consulting, has been conducting quiz shows and curating content for big television shows and corporate organisations. "We curate questions for shows like St Gits BigQ Challenge by Malayalam Manorama, and South Indian versions of Who wants to be a Millionaire?. This is our first time conducting a quiz for a wedding," said Vijay.

The thirty-minute quiz conducted at NVR Marriage Hall, Nanganallur, on Thursday was hosted by Venkatesh Srinivasan, CEO and co-founder of Nexus Consulting. The theme of the quiz 'Indian weddings' and questions were based on pop culture, movies, technology, culture, and customs.

"Indian weddings are a huge deal, and the numerous traditions have their own significance. As a result, my team and I chose to pose questions on the topics that everyone would be familiar with. If we had asked profoundly technical or religious questions, it would have been tedious," shared Venkatesh.

The crowd, which included people across age groups, was enthralled by the quiz and ready to provide answers. The bridegroom, Gireesh, said, "The quiz brought a lot of enthusiasm to the celebration." A guest, Ishan Pant, enjoyed the quiz since he learned more about the culture and practices of South Indian marriages. Another attendee, Akanksha, said, "It was so much fun."

"Based on the audience's response, we want to do this more frequently. Quizzing has never been about being nerdy or memorising things for us. It is an excellent source of information. If you ask the correct set of questions that match the event, everyone wants to engage," Venkatesh added.

Claimed to be India's top quiz and content research company, Nexus Consulting has conducted more than 800 quizzes around the country. "For us quizzing is not about who is winning or taking the lead, it is about enabling people to bond over that and experience the 'aha' moment. Learn a few things through this. That excitement element is something we bring to the table. Our aim is to keep doing more quizzes," he said.

"Most of the people don’t welcome this idea because they think it’s academic. It is not being looked at as a sport, instead it is looked at as a skill. We, as a company, are trying to promote it as a sport. There is a very vibrant quizzing community in the country and we want them to flourish," opined Vijay.