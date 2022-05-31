Govt permission must for renaming of streets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Monday directed the urban local bodies — town panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations to carry out naming or changing the name of roads, streets, bus stands, buildings, parks, playgrounds, etc. owned by them only after obtaining prior permission from the Municipal Administration Director/Commissioner on proposals in this regard.

The secretary also said a new building is being constructed in place of the old one in Palamore area in Thoothukudi Corporation and some issues have cropped up in naming the building.

He said the building would continue in the name of Kalaivanar. The secretary also said that though the law is already clear on this, certain corporations have moved resolutions for naming the assets and hence the clarification.