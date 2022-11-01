ArtCan to spread awareness on breast cancer in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Cancer Centre launched ‘ArtCan’, an initiative which uses art as a medium to spread awareness of breast cancer. The hospital joined hands with artists and survivors to curate art that educates women about the importance of regular self-breast examination.

The mural arts, unveiled on Monday, were inaugurated by actress Prayaga Martin in the presence of Tanya Mallavarapu Reddy, founder of Mallavarapu Studi, a release said. Through ancient Kerala mural arts, eight steps of self-breast examination bring attention to the issue of breast cancer. Each frame reflects the story of a woman who acted on time and defeated cancer. These steps were depicted in a book called ‘Chitra Sutra,’ it said.

