Chennai rains: MTC bus stranded inside waterlogged subway in Vyasarpadi

Published: 01st November 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

MTC bus in waterlogged subway

(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An MTC bus was stranded at the waterlogged Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarpadi on Tuesday, police said.

There was water up to 2-3 feet in the subway, they said.

According to the cops, the MTC bus route 64C (Manali to Broadway) was running along its usual route and entered the subway around 3 pm. 

The bus had many passengers. The driver believed he could cross the subway. But after the bus entered and covered half the distance within the subway, its engine stalled.

Upon information, local police and the traffic police rushed to the spot. They informed the fire and rescue department. 

Two fire tenders were pressed into action. The police and the fire department personnel rescued the passengers and took them to safety. 

The bus was then towed away and sent to a shed for repairs.

Residents seen wading through the waterlogged subway. (EPS)

Two dead in rain-related accidents

Meanwhile, two people have died in the city in rain-related incidents.

A 47-year-old woman died after a portion of a wall from her house's balcony allegedly fell on her on Tuesday morning. The woman identified as Shanthi, a resident of Prakash Rao Colony in Pulianthope, was standing outside her house and pumping corporation water when the wall fell on her.

Shanthi died on the spot. Her body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. The Pulianthope have registered a case and a probe is on. Initial inquiries revealed that the house was old and the wall allegedly fell due to heavy rain from Monday evening.

In another incident, a 52-year-old auto driver was allegedly electrocuted after he came into contact with a live wire in Vyasarpadi on Monday. The man identified as Devendran, who was in an inebriated state, was returning to his home at BV Colony in Vyasarpadi on Monday night. As he was walking in knee-deep rainwater that had stagnated on his street, he came into contact with a pole of a tent that was erected near his house. He got electrocuted as the pole was in contact with a live wire from the nearby EB box. He died on the spot. The MKB Nagar police sent his body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. Further investigations are on.

The Chennai Corporation has said that the public can call 1913 for any grievance or flood-related help. People can also reach out via Twitter by using #ChennaiRains hashtag and tag its handle @chennaicorp.

ALSO READ | Monsoon gathers pace: Heavy rains in 15 Tamil Nadu districts till Nov 5

Rainfall recorded (in mm) from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Tuesday:

Observatories:

Chennai (N)- 64.1
Chennai (AP)- 50.3
Nagapattinam – 28.0
Adiramapattinam – trace
Tirupattur – 13.0
Vellore-6.0
Puducherry- 16.0
Yercuad – 1.0
Dharmapurai- 11.0
Salem – 1.0
Cuddalore – 5.0
Parangipettai – 11.0
Ennore- 2.0
Coimbatore  Airport - trace
Karaikal – 11.0
Tiruchirapalli Airport – 1.0
Tirutanni – 7.0
Ariyalur – 3.0
    
    
AWS

Kalavai (RNP) 18.5
Kovilpatti(TTC) – 22.0
Chidambaram (CDL) – 6.0
Pechiparai (KYK) – 1.0
Hosur (KRI) – 3.0
Paiyur (KRI) – 0.5
Toothukudi  – 0.5
 

AGRO
    
Kattapakkam (KNC) – 112.5
Virudhachalam (CDL) – 10.0
Papparapatti (DRM) – 5.5
Sandhiyur (SLM) – 10.5
Tirur (TVL) – 12.5

ARG

Goodwill School,Villivakkam (TVL) – 51.0
ACS Medical College (KNC) – 31.5
Chembarambakkam(KNC) – 4.5
Satyabama university (KNC) – 2.0
Lower Kothayar (KYK ) – 9.5
Kayathar (TTC ) – 2.0
Denkanikottai ( KRI) – 5.0
Vaniyambadi (VLR) – 2.0
R.K.Pet (TVL) – 7.0
Anna university – 4.0
MRC Nagar – 0.5

