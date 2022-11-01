Security guard assaulted in failed bid to rob bank in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A robbery bid at a nationalised bank in the Kancheepuram district did not go as planned after the burglars failed to break into the bank early on Monday morning. However, the five-member gang thrashed the 65-year-old groggy security guard and threw him in the washroom before fleeing, said the police. He was later rescued by passersby.

Abel from Karumbakkam village was working as a security guard at the Indian Bank, Salavakkam branch, for the past five years. He was on night duty from 7 pm on Saturday.

“At around 2 am, a five-member gang entered the premises. Abel had fallen asleep. The gang gagged the elderly man and thrashed him. Then they threw him in a nearby toilet and locked it from outside,” said a senior police officer.

The gang then attempted to break the back wall of the wall using iron rods.

“However, the building is at least three decades old and is very strong. The disappointed gang could not break in and left the spot. At around 5 am, passersby heard Abel’s cries for help and rescued him,” said the police.

Police suspect the robbers targeted the bank because several stone quarry owners had accounts in the bank. Abel was rushed to a hospital. He was badly wounded, said the police. Salavakkam police registered a case and an investigation is on.

