Micro solutions for macro skincare by experts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A masterclass on Monday held at Dr Bhairavi Senthil’s Skin Health Foundation introduced its staff and other professionals to the latest in microneedling techniques for skin rejuvenation, alongside a range of products from DermapenWorld, the world leader in microneedling pens and skin treatment.

Heading the masterclass was Dr Andrew Christie-Schwarz, clinical director and global medical trainer for DermapenWorld, who was flown all the way from Paris to train the organisation’s staff in this cutting-edge technique.

Dr Bhairavi, an experienced dermatologist with over a decade’s experience dealing with skin conditions like acne, pigmentation, non-surgical facial and body augmentation and rejuvenation as well as hair restorative treatments, introduced the small audience to the day’s special guest. Prior to that, she introduced the gathering to the facilities provided by her clinic, which is a draw among several well-known celebrities. “We use cutting-edge aesthetic medicine and cosmetic dermatology to enhance your individuality,” she said, pointing out the spacious premises that can cater to all aesthetic requirements.

A conversation with Dr Andrew soon followed, and he started by admitting how excited he was to catch up with Dr Bhairavi in real life after a long time of online communication. “It’s been an absolute honour, thank you for inviting me,” he said. The conversation took the form of a Q&A between the two, and when asked why he insists on Dermapen products, Dr Andrew replied,

“It’s the simplicity of the device, which activates the body’s healing and repair mechanism, and unlike laser treatments, there’s no heat involved. This removes the risk of any post-inflammatory hyper-pigmentation, which results in those small brown marks that can come with other procedures.” The Dermapen 4, the latest in the line of Dermapen products, 4 delivers the ultimate in advanced and innovative microneedling, he added.

Microneedling or collagen induction therapy, Dr Bhairavi explained, is a cosmetic procedure involving pricking the skin with tiny sterilized needles. The small wounds cause the body to produce more collagen and elastin, which heal the skin and help reverse its aging.

The dialogue between the two dermatologists was followed by a lengthy presentation by Dr Andrew that introduced the staff to the nitty-gritty of the technique and the various procedures involved. The icing on the cake, however, was a demonstration performed on popular actresses Mrinalini Ravi and Shambhavy Gurumoorthy. The two sessions and the lunch afterward brought the event to a conclusion.

