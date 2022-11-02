NE monsoon rains: Chennai reservoirs witness rapid rise

By PTI

CHENNAI: Following a heavy downpour in Chennai and other parts of the state leading to rapid rise in water levels in the reservoirs, water from Puzhal and Chembarambakkam dams, among the chief reservoirs providing drinking water to the metro, was released on Wednesday.

Though there was a let up in rain today, facilitating easy movement of vehicular traffic, certain areas in Chennai continued to face inundation. Perambur, Pulianthope, Pantheon Lane, Vadapalani and Saligramam experienced water logging.

Chief Minister M K Stalin who inspected the state emergency operation centre at Ezhilagam, here, expressed the hope that Chennai would soon be made water logging free.

When his attention was drawn to areas like T Nagar which did not face much of inundation during this torrential rain while several other parts saw water logging, the CM replied "not only Chennai, the AIADMK had ruined the whole of Tamil Nadu during its 10 years of rule. It will take years to fix it. But we hope to complete it in one-and-a half years' time."

Speaking to reporters he said steps are on to pump out the water from the affected residential areas in north Chennai. The Chief Minister, who took stock of the monsoon preparedness, interacted with district collectors and commissioners of corporation during his inspection.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said Chennai recorded 205.47 mm rainfall between October 31 and November 2.

"Water did not stagnate in many areas due to the completion of stormwater drain works. Waterlogging in Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar areas is due to excess rainfall," the Minister told media earlier in the day.

Measures were being taken to drain the water in the inundated areas with high-power motors, he said.

Of the 15 subways being maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation, water logging was reported in 3 subways - Ganesapuram, Rangarajapuram and Manickam Nagar, he added.

The heavy downpour in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts caused heavy inflows into the reservoirs, and as a result 100 cusecs water was released from Chembarambakkam and Puzhal dams, respectively.

The Tiruvallur district administration said the quantum of water to be released would be increased depending upon the inflows into the reservoirs.

The authorities have urged the people living in the low laying areas on the banks to be on alert.

The water level in Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills, Kannankottai Thervoykandigai and Chembarambakkam dams, with a combined capacity of 11,757 mcft, are fast filling up due to the north east monsoon which set in on October 29. They account for a storage of 6,986 tmcft water with a combined inflow of 3,826 cusecs.

