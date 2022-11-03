Home Cities Chennai

AIADMK regime has ruined Tamil Nadu, says Stalin

He said this after visiting the State Disaster Management Department’s Emergency Control Centre at Ezhilagam.

EV Velu

PWD Minester EV Velu inspected Wall Tax Road on Wednesday evening | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday charged that the previous AIADMK regime had ruined Tamil Nadu during its 10-year rule and it would take many years to set right the damages. However, the DMK government is hopeful of doing it in one and a half years. 

He said this after visiting the State Disaster Management Department’s Emergency Control Centre at Ezhilagam. Asked about the water stagnation in North Chennai, he said, “It is being cleared immediately.”
At the emergency control centre, the CM attended calls from the public and directed the officials to resolve their grievances immediately. He also spoke to Collectors of Thoothukudi and Thiruvallur, and the Commissioners of Avadi and Tambaram Municipal Corporations.  

Meanwhile, Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, charged that the CM was trying to take credit for the work done by AIADMK. He said Stalin as Mayor of Chennai and later as Local Administration Minister, had failed to establish stormwater drainage infrastructure. “Had Stalin done that, there would not have been any need for the AIADMK regime to do most of the work.

During the four years of my tenure, the number of places where waterlogging was reported had come down from 306 in 2015 to just three in Chennai. Of the 210 water resources, 140 were desilted and works were on in 40 more. After the DMK government assumed office, these works were stopped and because of this Chennai was affected by heavy floods, he said.

