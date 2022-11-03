Home Cities Chennai

Dainty damsel of the dark, deep woods of Western Ghats

The damselfly was first spotted by Dr Vibhu Vipanchika, a dental surgeon and odonate enthusiast from Kannur.

Published: 03rd November 2022 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Francy’s Reedtail

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of researchers has found that the Western Ghats is home to yet another new damselfly. The Francy’s Reedtail, as it has been named, was discovered by a group of researchers at the Travancore Nature History Society’s (TNHS), Odonata Research Group (TORG) and the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) from Kanichar panchayat in Kannur, a part of Brahmagiri Hills in the Western Ghats.

The damselfly was first spotted by Dr Vibhu Vipanchika, a dental surgeon and odonate enthusiast from Kannur. Later, TORG researchers Dr Kalesh Sadasivan, Vinayan P Nair, Dr Abraham Samuel, and Dr Muhammad Jafer Palot (ZSI) worked on the specimen and described it.

“The new damsel is named Francy’s Reedtail (Protosticta francyi sp. Nov.) after former zoology professor at St Thomas College, Thrissur, Dr Francy K Kakkassery, a pioneer in odonata (flying insects like damselflies) studies in Kerala. It’s a tribute to his contribution to odonate conservation and popularisation of the subject in the state,” say the researchers.

Francy’s Reedtail is distinguished from all other protosticta of Western Ghats by the long prothoracic spines in males, the structure of the tip of the male cerci and genital ligula. The discovery has been published in the recent issue of the journal Entomon. This is the third species of protoctista described by TORG researchers, the others being P. Ponmudiensis Kiran, Kalesh & Kunte, 2015, from Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram and P. Anamalaica Sadasivan, Nair & Samuel, 2022, from Peechi in Thrissur.

The genus protosticta consists of slender-built damselflies commonly known as reed tails or shadow damsels. They inhabit hill streams in tropical, subtropical, and temperate jungles of the Indian subcontinent and south-eastern Asia.

In India, they are distributed in the Western Ghats and the northeastern region towards Myanmar. The new species inhabits the mid-elevation streams in the Brahmagiri - Coorg landscape of the Western Ghats.
As per the latest studies, so far, 209 Odonata species have been identified in India, 82 endemics to the Western Ghats. Of these 183 species have been spotted in Kerala, with 70 endemics to the state. According to the TORG research team, recent discoveries call for more diversity explorations in the central Western Ghats.

Researchers discover new damselfly species in Brahmagiri Hills

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Francy’s Reedtail Western Ghats Travancore Nature History Society Odonata Research Group Zoological Survey of India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp