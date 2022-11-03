NE monsoon: Rains continue, holiday declared for educational institutions in Chennai on Friday

Home Cities Chennai

Following heavy rains, the administration in the union territory of Puducherry declared a holiday for educational institutions on November 4-5.

A scene at JJ Nagar in Chennai's Manali locality on November 3, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

CHENNAI: A heavy spell of downpour on Thursday evening sank parts of the city under a swamp of water. The commuters returning home after work were caught in the downpour, even though the rain was not unexpected since the northeast monsoon has been vigorous since its onset on October 29.

In the wake of the downpour during the evening, people were seen wading through water in Ambattur and other parts of the city. The pedestrians were worst affected as they had to negotiate damaged roads and ditches lurking underwater.

Following heavy rains, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Chennai on November 4. In the union territory of Puducherry, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions on November 4-5. 

Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala continued to receive copious rainfall after the commencement of northeast monsoon rains over coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 29. "It has further covered Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 30," a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu & neighbourhood and a trough runs from this system to the Lakshadweep area in lower & middle tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall would continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during most days of the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on November 4.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast towards the end of the 1st week or the beginning of 2nd week. It is very likely to move west northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast with slight intensification during the first half of the second week.

