North Chennai under water after heavy rain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as most parts of the city escaped waterlogging after rains lashed Chennai for the second day, parts of North Chennai remained underwater. Lettangs Road in Purasaiwalkam, Perambur Barracks Road, Barracks Gate Road, Strahans Road, Stephenson Road, Decastor Road and Siva Rao Street in Pattalam were among those that were severely waterlogged on Wednesday.

In Thattankulam in Choolai, street vendors sold fish, vegetables and other wares although nearly all access roads connecting to their street were waterlogged.

“Waterlogging and inundation are common in our area; it happens every year. We are hoping that people will come to buy from us so we can earn something rather than sitting at home,” said Selvi S, a fish vendor near Demellows Street.

Siva Rao Street continued to be inundated for the second day and children made the most of the empty street as it was rendered unusable for motorists. In Pattalam, locals said a girl fell into an open manhole but was rescued. “The disposal points are almost full so although pumps are being engaged, draining of water is slow,” said a corporation official.

Parts of Kolathur also saw waterlogging including Teachers Guild Colony, Anjugam Nagar and Poompuhar Nagar. Work on Integrated Storm Water Drain crossing Paper Mills Road was taken up recently and was expected to benefit residents of eight localities including Poompuhar and Anjugam Nagar. However, corporation staff and elected representatives had to engage pumps in the area.

Residents of Korattur also complained of waterlogging in TNHB colony and other areas. “The 20-feet wide North Avenue canal tapers to eight feet when it reaches the backside of Lucas TVS, resulting in flooding,” said John, councillor of ward 84. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru reviewed steps taken to counter inundation in Ripon Building. He said only Kolathur and Pulianthope were affected.

2K distress calls received

The command and control centre at Ripon Building is on its toes ever since the rains started. About 20 lines of the 1913 helpline are open to taking calls. So far, they have received around 2,000 calls.

290 camps in Chengalpattu

Chennai: The Chengalpattu district administration has set up 290 camps as a precautionary measure for its residents due to the incessant rainfall that is expected to continue this week. A disaster management control room has also been set up in the collector’s office . People can call 944-427-2345/1077. A total of 14 huts were damaged, while no causalities have been reported.

CHENNAI: Even as most parts of the city escaped waterlogging after rains lashed Chennai for the second day, parts of North Chennai remained underwater. Lettangs Road in Purasaiwalkam, Perambur Barracks Road, Barracks Gate Road, Strahans Road, Stephenson Road, Decastor Road and Siva Rao Street in Pattalam were among those that were severely waterlogged on Wednesday. In Thattankulam in Choolai, street vendors sold fish, vegetables and other wares although nearly all access roads connecting to their street were waterlogged. “Waterlogging and inundation are common in our area; it happens every year. We are hoping that people will come to buy from us so we can earn something rather than sitting at home,” said Selvi S, a fish vendor near Demellows Street. Siva Rao Street continued to be inundated for the second day and children made the most of the empty street as it was rendered unusable for motorists. In Pattalam, locals said a girl fell into an open manhole but was rescued. “The disposal points are almost full so although pumps are being engaged, draining of water is slow,” said a corporation official. Parts of Kolathur also saw waterlogging including Teachers Guild Colony, Anjugam Nagar and Poompuhar Nagar. Work on Integrated Storm Water Drain crossing Paper Mills Road was taken up recently and was expected to benefit residents of eight localities including Poompuhar and Anjugam Nagar. However, corporation staff and elected representatives had to engage pumps in the area. Residents of Korattur also complained of waterlogging in TNHB colony and other areas. “The 20-feet wide North Avenue canal tapers to eight feet when it reaches the backside of Lucas TVS, resulting in flooding,” said John, councillor of ward 84. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru reviewed steps taken to counter inundation in Ripon Building. He said only Kolathur and Pulianthope were affected. 2K distress calls received The command and control centre at Ripon Building is on its toes ever since the rains started. About 20 lines of the 1913 helpline are open to taking calls. So far, they have received around 2,000 calls. 290 camps in Chengalpattu Chennai: The Chengalpattu district administration has set up 290 camps as a precautionary measure for its residents due to the incessant rainfall that is expected to continue this week. A disaster management control room has also been set up in the collector’s office . People can call 944-427-2345/1077. A total of 14 huts were damaged, while no causalities have been reported.