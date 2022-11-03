Surplus water: 100 cusecs released from Chembarambakkam, Puzhal in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A red alert was issued to people near the Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs as heavy rains in the catchment areas led to the release of surplus water. According to officials, 100 cusecs each were released from both reservoirs at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese said a flood alert has been issued since water from Red Puzhal Lake flows through canals in Naravarikuppam, Vadakarai, Grantline, Puzhal, North Perumbakkam, Majampakkam, Kosappur, Manali, and Sadaiyan Kuppam.

Kancheepuram Collector M Arthi also issued a flood alert. She said, “owing to heavy rains, it is expected that the water level in Chembarambakkam lake will touch capacity. As of now, the storage level stands at 20.64 feet, against its full capacity of 24 feet.”

“Residents of Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Valuthiyambedu, Thiruneermalai, and low-lying areas along with the Adyar River have been requested to move to safer places immediately,” she said.

According to WRD data, the inflow into Red Hills was 1,997 cusecs and 1,180 in Chembarambakkam at 6 am on Wednesday. However, the inflow crossed 2,000 cusecs in Red Hills at 10.30 am.

