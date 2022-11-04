Home Cities Chennai

As showers subside, Corporation pumps out water from inundated streets in Chennai

Officials looking at permanent solution; medical camps to be held in 200 places tomorrow

Published: 04th November 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

water pump

Water being pumped out of Decoster Road in Pulianthope | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a brief respite from the rain on Thursday, the city corporation is working hard to clear up waterlogging in parts of Pulianthope and Kolathur, where some streets were inundated on Monday and Tuesday. The civic body also used pumps to drain water off General Collins Road, Choolai.

Having received around 35 cm of rain as of Wednesday, around twice the rainfall the area received last year, corporation officials were having a hard time discharging water from Thiru vi ka Nagar into the disposal points using pumps due to high tide. In Pattalam, which was among the worst affected areas this time, the disposal point is at Gandhi Canal which in turn leads to Otteri Nullah. “Since the rains subsided on Thursday, we have been able to drain water from most streets of Pattalam and Pulianthope from Wednesday night,” said a corporation official. 

Manigandan, a resident of Pattalam, said the heavily inundated Siva Rao Street cleared up on Thursday. However, officials are still trying to clear up water stagnation in three locations in Kolathur, although the main roads in the locality have been cleared. “We are using pumps in these three interior lanes. Water will be cleared by Thursday night,” said a corporation official. 

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru held a second review meeting on flood prevention activities at Ripon Building on Thursday and inspected waterlogging-prone areas. He said waterlogged areas in Kolathur and Pulianthope were areas that were not mentioned in the Thirupugal Committee Report. “Officials are looking at permanent solutions to drain water in these areas without using pumps.

Work is going to be taken up to divert water from Otteri Nullah to help water drain faster. Around 90% of water stagnation in these areas has been cleared,” the minister said. Along with the health department, the corporation will hold medical camps in 200 locations on November 5. After 2 pm on Thursday, Vanagaram recorded 6.36 cm of rain while TVK Nagar recorded 5.91 cm, Tondiarpet 4.74 cm, Anna Nagar 4.74 cm, Ambattur 4.35 cm, Kolathur 4.23 mm, Tiruvottiyur 3.27 cm and Manali 3.39  cm.

Holiday for schools, colleges
Following heavy rains, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Chennai on Friday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain corporation Choolai water pump out Water logging water pump
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp