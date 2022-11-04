Metro Water Board amps up testing of drinking water in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure there is no outbreak of waterborne diseases, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has intensified the testing of drinking water samples in all 15 zones in the city.

A senior official told TNIE that 300 samples were being collected from the city distribution system every day for physical, chemical and bacteriological analysis. Out of this, 60 samples were taken up for bacteriological analysis and 15 for physiochemical analysis.

“Earlier, we used to test 2,000 water samples to check for total dissolved solids (TDS), but now we have increased it to 3,000. Besides, Metro Water’s quality assurance wing and Chennai Corporation collect 200 samples every month for quality checks. Arrangements are also being made to add chlorine in the water distribution network,” he said.

Another official said no major complaints of water contamination have been received since no pipelines are damaged. However, there were some issues in Tondiarpet and surrounding areas before the monsoon, and they were rectified.

Green Voice Global founder cum director CS Veeraragavan said residents in Taramani and surrounding areas have complained of sewage mixed with drinking water. Other than that, there are no complaints.

CMWSS has issued an advisory to the public, asking them to boil the water before consuming it during the rains.

After EPS’s allegations, Sekar Babu hits back

Of the areas in Chennai that were waterlogged, 95% have been cleared, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said after a monsoon review meeting on Thursday. “We are providing food to people in waterlogged areas. We will also conduct medical camps,” he said. Responding to allegations of mismanagement by former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Babu said the AIADMK floated tenders worth Rs 3,500 crore but stormwater drain work in the Kosasthalaiyar basin was not taken up till the DMK came to power.

