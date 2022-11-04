Home Cities Chennai

Metro Water Board amps up testing of drinking water in Chennai

A senior official told TNIE that 300 samples were being collected from the city distribution system every day for physical, chemical and bacteriological analysis.

Published: 04th November 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

water logging

People walk on a waterlogged street at JJ Nagar, Manali, in Chennai on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure there is no outbreak of waterborne diseases, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has intensified the testing of drinking water samples in all 15 zones in the city.

A senior official told TNIE that 300 samples were being collected from the city distribution system every day for physical, chemical and bacteriological analysis. Out of this, 60 samples were taken up for bacteriological analysis and 15 for physiochemical analysis.

“Earlier, we used to test 2,000 water samples to check for total dissolved solids (TDS), but now we have increased it to 3,000. Besides, Metro Water’s quality assurance wing and Chennai Corporation collect 200 samples every month for quality checks. Arrangements are also being made to add chlorine in the water distribution network,” he said.

Another official said no major complaints of water contamination have been received since no pipelines are damaged. However, there were some issues in Tondiarpet and surrounding areas before the monsoon, and they were rectified.

Green Voice Global founder cum director CS Veeraragavan said residents in Taramani and surrounding areas have complained of sewage mixed with drinking water. Other than that, there are no complaints.
CMWSS has issued an advisory to the public, asking them to boil the water before consuming it during the rains.

After EPS’s allegations, Sekar Babu hits back

Of the areas in Chennai that were waterlogged, 95% have been cleared, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said after a monsoon review meeting on Thursday. “We are providing food to people in waterlogged areas. We will also conduct medical camps,” he said. Responding to allegations of mismanagement by former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Babu said the AIADMK floated tenders worth Rs 3,500 crore but stormwater drain work in the Kosasthalaiyar basin was not taken up till the DMK came to power. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waterborne diseases Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board drinking water samples
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp