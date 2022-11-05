Home Cities Chennai

Auto driver elopes with minor girl, held under POCSO Act in Chennai

A 21-year-old youth was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly eloping with a 17-year-old girl. He was identified as Kumar, an auto driver.

Police

The Shanivarsanthe police have lodged the FIR under the POCSO Act (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly eloping with a 17-year-old girl. He was identified as Kumar, an auto driver. The police said the girl’s mother lodged a missing person complaint on Monday.

She said her daughter went to a shop nearby and did not return home. On Thursday, the police traced the girl. The girl told the police that Kumar had allegedly asked her to go with him under the pretext of getting married. Kumar was arrested and the missing person case was transferred to a POCSO case. 

