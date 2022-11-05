Home Cities Chennai

Two dead as rain-soaked building crashes at Edapalayam in Chennai

HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu visited the spot along with government officials and took stock of the situation.

Published: 05th November 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Building collapses at Mint street in Sowcarpet, kills a 61-year-old woman, and injures three. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

Building collapses at Mint street in Sowcarpet, kills a 61-year-old woman, and injures three. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people, including a 61-year-old woman, died after the first floor of an old building soaked in rain crashed on a few people standing near it at around 7.30 pm at Edapalayam on Mint Street near Flower Bazaar police station on Friday. Police suspect incessant rains over the last few days could have triggered the collapse. 

While U Gangudevi of Sowcarpet, a flower vendor, died on the spot, S Venkatesh alias Sankar, 36, a resident of Perumbakkam and carpenter by profession, died of injuries late on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi GH where he was admitted for treatment. 

S Sivakumar (32) of Vyasarpadi and S Saravanan (34) from Madhavaram is undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to police, the old building was being used to store groceries, vegetables and fruits. 
Fire and rescue services personnel stationed at the Madras High Court and Central Railway station rushed to the spot and cleared the debris and moved the injured to the RGGGH for treatment.

HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu visited the spot along with government officials and took stock of the situation. The minister later visited the hospital and interacted with the family members of the injured.

Speaking to reporters, Sekar Babu said, “The city corporation had issued notice to the building owner to vacate and demolish the infrastructure. The place had 11 shops earlier. While four vendors left, another four people approached the HC to continue to stay in the same building. Since a case is pending in court, the government could not demolish the building.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edapalayam Mint street flower bazaar police station old building collapse
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp