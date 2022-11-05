Two dead as rain-soaked building crashes at Edapalayam in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people, including a 61-year-old woman, died after the first floor of an old building soaked in rain crashed on a few people standing near it at around 7.30 pm at Edapalayam on Mint Street near Flower Bazaar police station on Friday. Police suspect incessant rains over the last few days could have triggered the collapse.

While U Gangudevi of Sowcarpet, a flower vendor, died on the spot, S Venkatesh alias Sankar, 36, a resident of Perumbakkam and carpenter by profession, died of injuries late on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi GH where he was admitted for treatment.

S Sivakumar (32) of Vyasarpadi and S Saravanan (34) from Madhavaram is undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to police, the old building was being used to store groceries, vegetables and fruits.

Fire and rescue services personnel stationed at the Madras High Court and Central Railway station rushed to the spot and cleared the debris and moved the injured to the RGGGH for treatment.

HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu visited the spot along with government officials and took stock of the situation. The minister later visited the hospital and interacted with the family members of the injured.

Speaking to reporters, Sekar Babu said, “The city corporation had issued notice to the building owner to vacate and demolish the infrastructure. The place had 11 shops earlier. While four vendors left, another four people approached the HC to continue to stay in the same building. Since a case is pending in court, the government could not demolish the building.”

CHENNAI: Two people, including a 61-year-old woman, died after the first floor of an old building soaked in rain crashed on a few people standing near it at around 7.30 pm at Edapalayam on Mint Street near Flower Bazaar police station on Friday. Police suspect incessant rains over the last few days could have triggered the collapse. While U Gangudevi of Sowcarpet, a flower vendor, died on the spot, S Venkatesh alias Sankar, 36, a resident of Perumbakkam and carpenter by profession, died of injuries late on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi GH where he was admitted for treatment. S Sivakumar (32) of Vyasarpadi and S Saravanan (34) from Madhavaram is undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to police, the old building was being used to store groceries, vegetables and fruits. Fire and rescue services personnel stationed at the Madras High Court and Central Railway station rushed to the spot and cleared the debris and moved the injured to the RGGGH for treatment. HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu visited the spot along with government officials and took stock of the situation. The minister later visited the hospital and interacted with the family members of the injured. Speaking to reporters, Sekar Babu said, “The city corporation had issued notice to the building owner to vacate and demolish the infrastructure. The place had 11 shops earlier. While four vendors left, another four people approached the HC to continue to stay in the same building. Since a case is pending in court, the government could not demolish the building.”