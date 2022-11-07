Home Cities Chennai

 Humayun Mahal in Chennai to be open to public soon

Published: 07th November 2022

By R Satish babu
CHENNAI:  The ancient Humayun Mahal in Chennai may soon be thrown open to visitors again. Renovation works for the heritage building began in 2019 and was expected to be open in August 2022, but has been delayed. 

The 250-year-old building was built in Indo-Saracenic style of architecture between 1868 and 1871. It functioned as the Revenue Department’s headquarters during the British era and then had various State government offices functioning there.

The renovation work is being carried out by adhering to traditional methods of masonry. Elaborating on the restoration work, an officer said that they have used Madras terrace roofing a combination of wood, Madras achikal brick and lime plaster and to achieve the serene white shade. Mughal plastering or Theervai plastering technology was used for the interiors, while lime, sand, white stone, egg whites, and curd are also being used in the restoration work.  
 


