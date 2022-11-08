Home Cities Chennai

Fashion first at two-day Sutraa exhibition held at Hyatt Regency

Published: 08th November 2022 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The two-day Sutraa Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition that is all set to be held on November 9 and 10 will focus on all things fashion and wedding. The event will be held at Hyatt Regency from 10 am to 8 pm with more than 700 designers participating.

Shop for the perfect Indian designers clothing, accessories, decor with Sutraa as they bring designers from different segments with their  huge variety of products all under one roof. Sutraa is all set to charm and allure you with a handpicked assortment of magnificent jewels and ornate designs from the finest jewellery houses along with a huge range of other essentials of the country.

The designers are infused with an ultra modern spirit to cater to the women of today. An artisanal jewellery label that seamlessly combines luxury and simplicity to create something to give back a conscious, timeless and hand-crafted commitment will present at the exhibition.

A parade of hues coupled with offbeat designs, find stunning collections from Signature Line, Blush Pink, Krivi by Neha R Modi, Wafe, Rumuorss by Pritee, Saanvi by Shraddha, Alankarit, Khwaish, RK Collections, Anura Designers, Riwaaz Footwear, Pawan Designer Couture, Rashi Collection, Funkaar and Jaipur World.

Sutraa brings artistic regalia of luxury couture trends that transcends into timeless heritage and beyond. The collection is a vibrant take on the perennial legacy and is a perfect pick for the season of celebration. Be it a simple festive wear or a royal wedding wear, find everything that suits you at Sutraa. 

Established exhibition
Sutraa exhibition has established itself in Lucknow, Nagpur, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, etc. 

700 and More designers  are participating in the event

TAGS
Sutraa Hyatt Regency Sutraa Fashion
