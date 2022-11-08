Rains to return on Thursday, orange alert in nine TN districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The heavy rains are set to return to Tamil Nadu, starting November 10, as the low pressure area brewing in the Bay in Bengal is likely to trigger a second bout of active northeast monsoon spell.

The regional meteorological centre issued a yellow warning to 13 districts and orange warning to nine districts on November 10 and 11.

The districts that were issued orange warning, an indication of heavy to very heavy rainfall, are Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram. Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur are likely to experience heavy rains.

The low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast around November 9. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu­ and Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours.

The met office said Sunday’s east­west trough now runs from southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean to southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

For next two days, light to moderate rains have been forecast in the State, including Chennai. The sky condition will be partly cloudy with light to moderate rains with thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be around 31-32 degree and 24-25 degree Celsius respectively.

So far from October 1, Chennai has received 423.1 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 381 mm, which is 11% excess. The annual normal is 140 cm and the city this year has received 110 cm. With monsoon just peaking, experts say chances of the city getting excess rainfall are almost certain.

CHENNAI: The heavy rains are set to return to Tamil Nadu, starting November 10, as the low pressure area brewing in the Bay in Bengal is likely to trigger a second bout of active northeast monsoon spell. The regional meteorological centre issued a yellow warning to 13 districts and orange warning to nine districts on November 10 and 11. The districts that were issued orange warning, an indication of heavy to very heavy rainfall, are Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram. Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur are likely to experience heavy rains. The low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast around November 9. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu­ and Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours. The met office said Sunday’s east­west trough now runs from southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean to southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. For next two days, light to moderate rains have been forecast in the State, including Chennai. The sky condition will be partly cloudy with light to moderate rains with thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be around 31-32 degree and 24-25 degree Celsius respectively. So far from October 1, Chennai has received 423.1 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 381 mm, which is 11% excess. The annual normal is 140 cm and the city this year has received 110 cm. With monsoon just peaking, experts say chances of the city getting excess rainfall are almost certain.