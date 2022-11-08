Sketching the shringaras: Vikram Goyal, Amit Ambalal talk about their latest book

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A glimpse into the golden period of Nathdwara Paintings (1890-1910), is how we can describe the Shringara of Shrinathji in simple words. For art collectors, heritage enthusiasts, scholars, and Lord Shrinathji’s followers, the limited edition coffee table book must be a rare one comprising valuable art that cannot be found elsewhere. “It is an unusual and rare collection of 60 paintings of Shrinathji in his various shringara, that emphasises the imagination of the head priest at the time, who decorated the deity according to the changing seasons,” shared Vikram Goyal, design pioneer and co-founder of Viya Home and Kama Ayurveda, who conceptualised the book.

The book, published by Mapin, lists previously unreleased miniature paintings, each measuring 6’X8’, from the illustrious Pushtimarg tradition, that belonged to the late Gokal Lal Mehta, grandfather of Vikram. “My grandfather always spoke of making the paintings a book after inheriting it from our ancestor, Pradhan Rai Pannalal Mehta (1843-1919), the former Prime Minister of the state of Mewar.

These works were very dear to him. In many ways the book is an extension of my work in providing a contemporary perspective to India’s traditional arts,” said Vikram. The idea fruitioned when Vikram ran into Mapin’s Bipin Shah and was introduced to Amit Ambalal who wrote the book in 2020, over a span of roughly 18 months. “Shringara of Shrinathji” was launched by Vikram, Amit, and Ranvir Shah, in an event organised by Prakriti Foundation, in association with DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum and Alliance Francaise of Madras.

Into the richness

Reflecting the unique culture of Pushtimarg, a Vaishnava sect founded by Vallabhacharya in the 15th century, the paintings showcase that art and devotion are deeply connected. The worship of the deity Shrinathji is through the joys of life and living and devotion through kirtan (devotional poem-songs), bhog (offerings of sumptuous food and beverages), shringara (offerings of adornment, through dressing and ornamentation), and decoration and painting. According to Vikram and Amit, the book catalogues all the different shringaras according to the changing seasons and festivals.

The paintings provide a visual spectacle to the viewer. Amid the vibrant colours and various motifs in the paintings, Vikram pointed out that his favourite is ‘Ghata’, the colour of the sky and clouds. He said, “The whole painting is saturated with colour and it is the only ornament that appeals to my contemporary sensibilities. The motifs and textiles in the deity’s background are other things to focus on. All the brocades, block prints, white lace, and so, are appealing because they immerse you in the paintings.

Speaking about the challenges of the process of writing the book, Amit said, “ The writings and inscriptions related to the paintings were not to be found anywhere. It took a lot of research to find out the intricacies and detailings mentioned in the paintings. Another challenge was to arrange these paintings and find out the exact period of execution and the artist behind this.” The book affirms that the paintings were executed during the stewardship of Tilkayat Govardhanlalji (1862–1934 AD), who was a great patron of the arts and were painted by Sukhdev Kishandas Gaur, the mukhiya (chief artist) of the temple.

The book is available on shringaraofshrinathji.com and amazon.co.in



CHENNAI: A glimpse into the golden period of Nathdwara Paintings (1890-1910), is how we can describe the Shringara of Shrinathji in simple words. For art collectors, heritage enthusiasts, scholars, and Lord Shrinathji’s followers, the limited edition coffee table book must be a rare one comprising valuable art that cannot be found elsewhere. “It is an unusual and rare collection of 60 paintings of Shrinathji in his various shringara, that emphasises the imagination of the head priest at the time, who decorated the deity according to the changing seasons,” shared Vikram Goyal, design pioneer and co-founder of Viya Home and Kama Ayurveda, who conceptualised the book. The book, published by Mapin, lists previously unreleased miniature paintings, each measuring 6’X8’, from the illustrious Pushtimarg tradition, that belonged to the late Gokal Lal Mehta, grandfather of Vikram. “My grandfather always spoke of making the paintings a book after inheriting it from our ancestor, Pradhan Rai Pannalal Mehta (1843-1919), the former Prime Minister of the state of Mewar. These works were very dear to him. In many ways the book is an extension of my work in providing a contemporary perspective to India’s traditional arts,” said Vikram. The idea fruitioned when Vikram ran into Mapin’s Bipin Shah and was introduced to Amit Ambalal who wrote the book in 2020, over a span of roughly 18 months. “Shringara of Shrinathji” was launched by Vikram, Amit, and Ranvir Shah, in an event organised by Prakriti Foundation, in association with DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum and Alliance Francaise of Madras. Into the richness Reflecting the unique culture of Pushtimarg, a Vaishnava sect founded by Vallabhacharya in the 15th century, the paintings showcase that art and devotion are deeply connected. The worship of the deity Shrinathji is through the joys of life and living and devotion through kirtan (devotional poem-songs), bhog (offerings of sumptuous food and beverages), shringara (offerings of adornment, through dressing and ornamentation), and decoration and painting. According to Vikram and Amit, the book catalogues all the different shringaras according to the changing seasons and festivals. The paintings provide a visual spectacle to the viewer. Amid the vibrant colours and various motifs in the paintings, Vikram pointed out that his favourite is ‘Ghata’, the colour of the sky and clouds. He said, “The whole painting is saturated with colour and it is the only ornament that appeals to my contemporary sensibilities. The motifs and textiles in the deity’s background are other things to focus on. All the brocades, block prints, white lace, and so, are appealing because they immerse you in the paintings. Speaking about the challenges of the process of writing the book, Amit said, “ The writings and inscriptions related to the paintings were not to be found anywhere. It took a lot of research to find out the intricacies and detailings mentioned in the paintings. Another challenge was to arrange these paintings and find out the exact period of execution and the artist behind this.” The book affirms that the paintings were executed during the stewardship of Tilkayat Govardhanlalji (1862–1934 AD), who was a great patron of the arts and were painted by Sukhdev Kishandas Gaur, the mukhiya (chief artist) of the temple. The book is available on shringaraofshrinathji.com and amazon.co.in