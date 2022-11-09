DMK councillor on run after hubby arrested in land grabbing case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Tambaram, on Monday arrested the husband of a corporation councillor for duping his sister and buying a piece of land near Navalur by producing fake documents. The police are on the lookout for DMK Mylapore ward councillor Vimala.

Police said they received a complaint that Vimala and her husband D Krishnamurthy duped his sister Nagalakshmi and purchased 33 cents of land from her using forged documents. The disputed land is at Thalambur near Navalur. Krishnamurthy has been remanded in judicial custody.

Earlier, another case regarding the disputed land was registered against the couple. The complainant, Amar Ram, said he bought the land from Krishnamurthy in 2017 for Rs 60 lakh. A year later, Ram was allegedly called to Marina Beach for a discussion, but kidnapped by an unidentified gang and taken to a sub-registrar’s office at Porur where Vimala and Krishnamurthy, along with the gang, forced him to sign documents to sell the land back, police said.

They added that an inquiry revealed that Krishnamurthy and his brother had a dispute over the land and there was an ongoing court case in Chengalpattu between the brothers. The land, which was sold for Rs 60 lakh in 2017, is allegedly worth Rs 25 crore now, so the brothers decided to get it back and sell it to a builder.

CHENNAI: The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Tambaram, on Monday arrested the husband of a corporation councillor for duping his sister and buying a piece of land near Navalur by producing fake documents. The police are on the lookout for DMK Mylapore ward councillor Vimala. Police said they received a complaint that Vimala and her husband D Krishnamurthy duped his sister Nagalakshmi and purchased 33 cents of land from her using forged documents. The disputed land is at Thalambur near Navalur. Krishnamurthy has been remanded in judicial custody. Earlier, another case regarding the disputed land was registered against the couple. The complainant, Amar Ram, said he bought the land from Krishnamurthy in 2017 for Rs 60 lakh. A year later, Ram was allegedly called to Marina Beach for a discussion, but kidnapped by an unidentified gang and taken to a sub-registrar’s office at Porur where Vimala and Krishnamurthy, along with the gang, forced him to sign documents to sell the land back, police said. They added that an inquiry revealed that Krishnamurthy and his brother had a dispute over the land and there was an ongoing court case in Chengalpattu between the brothers. The land, which was sold for Rs 60 lakh in 2017, is allegedly worth Rs 25 crore now, so the brothers decided to get it back and sell it to a builder.