Home Cities Chennai

DMK councillor on run after hubby arrested in land grabbing case

Suspect purchased 33 cents of land near Navalur from sister using forged documents

Published: 09th November 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Tambaram, on Monday arrested the husband of a corporation councillor for duping his sister and buying a piece of land near Navalur by producing fake documents. The police are on the lookout for DMK Mylapore ward councillor Vimala.

Police said they received a complaint that Vimala and her husband D Krishnamurthy duped his sister Nagalakshmi and purchased 33 cents of land from her using forged documents. The disputed land is at Thalambur near Navalur. Krishnamurthy has been remanded in judicial custody.

Earlier, another case regarding the disputed land was registered against the couple. The complainant, Amar Ram, said he bought the land from Krishnamurthy in 2017 for Rs 60 lakh. A year later, Ram was allegedly called to Marina Beach for a discussion, but kidnapped by an unidentified gang and taken to a sub-registrar’s office at Porur where Vimala and Krishnamurthy, along with the gang, forced him to sign documents to sell the land back, police said.

They added that an inquiry revealed that Krishnamurthy and his brother had a dispute over the land and there was an ongoing court case in Chengalpattu between the brothers. The land, which was sold for Rs 60 lakh in 2017, is allegedly worth Rs 25 crore now, so the brothers decided to get it back and sell it to a builder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Anti-Land Grabbing
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp