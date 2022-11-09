Fire breaks out at shop near Kelambakkam, woman dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman was charred to death, allegedly after a fire broke out at a shop she ran near Kelambakkam on Monday. Two people who worked at the shop and tried to save her sustained burn injuries.

The victim, Suganya, of Thanjavur, lived with her children in Kelambakkam, police said, adding that her husband works abroad. On Monday night, a fire broke out at the photocopying centre Suganya ran, and two employees - Arun (21) and Lenin (59) - put out the fire and rescued her, police added. Passersby sent three of them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital where Suganya succumbed early on Tuesday.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

