38-yr-old woman electrocuted while drying clothes on terrace in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman, who was drying clothes on her terrace in Thiruninravur, died of electrocution on Wednesday morning. The woman suffered a shock after she touched an overhead power line, police said. The woman was identified as S Megala, wife of Sathya, a resident of Balamurugan Nagar.

“After sending her children to school and husband to work, Megala went to dry clothes on the terrace. She tied the rope to a pole which carried an electric cable, and accidentally touched the wire,” a police officer said, adding that a neighbour who was also on the terrace, rushed to her rescue.

Megala was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The Thiruninravur police registered a case of accidental death and are conducting an investigation. Her body was sent for a postmortem.

The residents said the authorities should soon convert all overhead cables to underground ones to avoid such accidents. They said children playing on the terrace in the area are at risk of getting electrocuted.

