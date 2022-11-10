Immolated woman clings to attacker-husband, both die

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a macabre incident, a 65-year-old man who allegedly set his wife on fire in a fit of rage also died as the burning woman hugged him in revenge in Ayanavaram on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as S Karunakaran (65), a retired ICF employee of Tagore Nagar in Ayanavaram.

Police said his wife Padmavathy (60) was living with her kids due to a domestic dispute with her husband and rarely visited their house in Ayanavarm. The couple’s four children are married and settled in different parts of the city, police said.

“On Tuesday, the man and his wife were staying together in their home. But Karunakaran got dinner only for himself from a hotel and this sparked a long argument between them,” said a police officer.

Around 10 pm, the argument turned into an altercation and the two started attacking each other. In a fit of rage, Karunakaran poured kerosene on his wife and set her ablaze. Padmavathy immediately embraced her husband and both suffered more than 70% burn injuries, police said.

Hearing their screams, neighbours called for an ambulance and the ambulance crew rushed them to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The Ayanavaram police registered a case and recorded their statements in the presence of a magistrate at the hospital. Hours later, Padmavathy succumbed to injuries and Karunakaran died early on Wednesday, police said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem.

CHENNAI: In a macabre incident, a 65-year-old man who allegedly set his wife on fire in a fit of rage also died as the burning woman hugged him in revenge in Ayanavaram on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as S Karunakaran (65), a retired ICF employee of Tagore Nagar in Ayanavaram. Police said his wife Padmavathy (60) was living with her kids due to a domestic dispute with her husband and rarely visited their house in Ayanavarm. The couple’s four children are married and settled in different parts of the city, police said. “On Tuesday, the man and his wife were staying together in their home. But Karunakaran got dinner only for himself from a hotel and this sparked a long argument between them,” said a police officer. Around 10 pm, the argument turned into an altercation and the two started attacking each other. In a fit of rage, Karunakaran poured kerosene on his wife and set her ablaze. Padmavathy immediately embraced her husband and both suffered more than 70% burn injuries, police said. Hearing their screams, neighbours called for an ambulance and the ambulance crew rushed them to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The Ayanavaram police registered a case and recorded their statements in the presence of a magistrate at the hospital. Hours later, Padmavathy succumbed to injuries and Karunakaran died early on Wednesday, police said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem.