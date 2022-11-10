Man kills 25-year-old son in Kasimedu, makes it look like suicide 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his father in Kasimedu early on Wednesday and the family made the death appear like a suicide until Wednesday evening. The deceased, M Madhan Kumar, a painter, lived in Thideer Nagar, Kasimedu, said the police. He lived with his father Madhivanan (57), mother, and siblings.

“On Tuesday night, Kumar demanded money for liquor and ganja as usual, but his father refused. He created a ruckus, and in the melee, Madhivanan strangled his son with a towel,” said the police. The family thought Madhan had drunk too much and was asleep, and by Wednesday afternoon, they realised he was dead and staged it as a suicide. On being alerted, the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police reached the house and found that Madhan was murdered. Madhivanan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody

