Woman run over by MTC bus dies in front of son in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman was run over by an MTC bus in Chennai on Wednesday morning in front of her son with whom she was riding pillion.

The deceased, R Suhasini, was a resident of Veerapandiya Kattabomman Street in Perumbakkam. She and her son Ranjeev (20), were working as domestic helpers in an IT company in Sholinganallur, police said.

“Around 7.30 am on Wednesday, when they were on Ottiyambakkam Main Road on their way to work, an MTC bus (route number 51P) plying between Karanai and Saidapet rammed their two-wheeler from behind. Both Ranjeev and Suhasini were thrown off the vehicle in the impact. The bus ran over Suhasini, killing her on the spot,” a senior police officer said.

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing police registered a case and sent Suhasini’s body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a postmortem. Bus driver David (44) of Jothi Nagar was booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

