Home Cities Chennai

Chennai traffic police Inspector suspended after bribe clip goes viral

The Ashok Nagar traffic enforcement police personnel were on vehicle check around 8pm when two men were caught in an inebriated state.

Published: 11th November 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after a video of a Chennai traffic police inspector demanding Rs 5,000 bribe from a man caught for drunken driving went viral, he was suspended on Thursday.  The purported video shows Nagarajan demanding money and threatening to cancel the licence of the vehicle owner if the amount is not paid. While the incident happened on Saturday, the video went viral on Wednesday. 

The Ashok Nagar traffic enforcement police personnel were on vehicle check around 8pm when two men were caught in an inebriated state. Nagarajan, who was present at the spot, issued them a challan for Rs 10,000. After much deliberation, the men paid the fine amount.

As the officer refused to give the key, the bike owner returned to the spot the next day to collect his key when Nagarajan demanded another Rs 5,000. In the video, the man and the inspector can be seen arguing. When the man refuses to pay the fine, Nagarajan threatens to cancel the licence, quoting false regulations. The man finally pays Rs 1,000 and Nagarajan asks him to pay Rs 4,000 after getting salary. 

Nigerian man held for possessing methamphetamine
Chennai: A 34-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested near Royapuram for possessing methamphetamine. The police recovered 60g of the drug from the accused, Sifulke. They said that based on a tip-off, they were monitoring GM Pettai Road, and found Sifulke  acting suspiciously. Sifulke was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bribe clip Chennai traffic police
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp