Chennai traffic police Inspector suspended after bribe clip goes viral

CHENNAI: A day after a video of a Chennai traffic police inspector demanding Rs 5,000 bribe from a man caught for drunken driving went viral, he was suspended on Thursday. The purported video shows Nagarajan demanding money and threatening to cancel the licence of the vehicle owner if the amount is not paid. While the incident happened on Saturday, the video went viral on Wednesday.

The Ashok Nagar traffic enforcement police personnel were on vehicle check around 8pm when two men were caught in an inebriated state. Nagarajan, who was present at the spot, issued them a challan for Rs 10,000. After much deliberation, the men paid the fine amount.

As the officer refused to give the key, the bike owner returned to the spot the next day to collect his key when Nagarajan demanded another Rs 5,000. In the video, the man and the inspector can be seen arguing. When the man refuses to pay the fine, Nagarajan threatens to cancel the licence, quoting false regulations. The man finally pays Rs 1,000 and Nagarajan asks him to pay Rs 4,000 after getting salary.

Nigerian man held for possessing methamphetamine

Chennai: A 34-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested near Royapuram for possessing methamphetamine. The police recovered 60g of the drug from the accused, Sifulke. They said that based on a tip-off, they were monitoring GM Pettai Road, and found Sifulke acting suspiciously. Sifulke was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

