Theft plaint: Actor Parvati Nair's former house help arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weeks after actor Parvati Nair lodged a theft complaint against her former house help, the Chennai police arrested the man on Tuesday morning.

Police said they arrested Subash Chandra Bose from a hideout in the city. On October 20, Parvati Nair lodged a complaint at the Nungambakkam police station saying that two watches valued over Rs 10 lakh, a laptop worth Rs 1 lakh, and two mobile phones were allegedly stolen by Bose.

Subsequently, on November 10, Bose lodged a counter-complaint against the actor saying that the actor had assaulted him and filed a false case against him. Speaking to reporters, Bose said, “Nair suspected me of being an informant of a producer who sent me to work for her. She questioned my loyalty and assaulted me along with her male friends.”

The actor had denied the allegations by Bose and filed one more complaint on December 4 accusing Bose of circulating her private photos on the internet. Based on this second complaint, the Nungambakkam police booked Bose under IPC sections 509 (insult to modesty of women), IPC section 506(i) (criminal intimidation) and IT Act (transmitting sexually explicit content in electronic form).

In her complaint, Nair said that Bose threatened to kill her if she did not withdraw the theft complaint and he circulated the photos stored in one of her phones that he stole from her house.

A senior police officer said, “Allegations made by Bose are false and there is no evidence. However, we have proof that he had stolen the actor's property. He had also circulated her photos illegally without her knowledge and threatened to harm her.”

The police said they traced Bose in one of his friend's house in Chennai on Tuesday (Dec 6) and arrested him. He has been remanded for judicial custody.

Speaking to TNIE, the actor said, “Bose was stealing money and valuables from our house since he started to work but we did not know until a few months ago. To be clear, I would have accepted him back to work if he had apologised. Rather, he decided to tarnish my image and threaten to kill me."

Parvati Nair has acted in movies like ‘Yennai Arindhaal’ and ‘Nimir’.

